Left Menu

Samantha reveals 'Kushi' poster, describes it as "explosion of delight"

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced the title along with the poster of her upcoming movie, 'Kushi', which was tentatively named 'VD11', co-starring Vijay Deverakonda on her social media account, on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 14:59 IST
Samantha reveals 'Kushi' poster, describes it as "explosion of delight"
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda (image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced the title along with the poster of her upcoming movie, 'Kushi', which was tentatively named 'VD11', co-starring Vijay Deverakonda on her social media account, on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Makkhi' actor shared the poster, captioning it, "An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience."

Fans who are eagerly waiting for the film bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons, including fashion designer, nutritionist, and model, Shilpa Reddy, who also wrote, "Tooo cute". After 'Mahanati', this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film. 'Kushi' will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada theatres on December 23. According to the poster, the film appears to be a love story set in Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022