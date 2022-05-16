Left Menu

Sincere efforts needed to make India 'jagatguru' by following ideals of Gautam Buddha: Mayawati

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:12 IST
Sincere efforts needed to make India 'jagatguru' by following ideals of Gautam Buddha: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP president Mayawati on Monday said there is a need to rise above all kinds of malice and narrow-mindedness and put together sincere efforts to make our country a 'Jagatguru' by following the ideals of Gautam Buddha. Extending her greetings on Buddha Purnima, the BSP supremo also gave a detailed account of the works done by her government for the poor and deprived sections of the society by working on the path shown by Gautam Buddha.

In a statement issued from the BSP headquarters here, she said, ''Bowing down is a different matter, but there is wider utility and significance of making the life of people happy by following the ideals of saints and gurus like Gautam Buddha.'' ''That is why rising above all kinds of malice and narrow-mindedness, there is a need for sincere efforts to make the country 'jagatguru' again by following the life ideals of Tathagata Gautam Buddha for which BSP is striving and fighting and there is no going back from it.'' She also said for the special mission of social and economic change, the governments, besides the society, will also have to remove the difference between their words and deeds and make their intention pure and honest. ''This will be a true tribute to Tathagata Gautam Buddha,'' she said.

She also said that her government had created the Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mahamayanagar districts, and also made Shravasti, Kushinagar and Kaushambi, associated with Gautam Buddha, districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022