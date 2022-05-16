Married woman held for killing lover in Noida

A married woman, accused of killing her alleged lover with the help of her husband in February, has been arrested by the Noida police, officials here said on Monday.

The woman, in her thirties, was held from the Labour Chowk on the Gejha-Bhangel road in Sector-110 by officials of the Phase-2 police station on Sunday evening, they said.

"The body of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav was found inside his rented accommodation in Bhangel village in mysterious circumstances on February 21 this year. The case was investigated and it was found that the deceased was killed by a couple who lived on rent in the same house as Yadav did," a police spokesperson said.

"The neighboring couple had fled the house after strangulating Yadav. While Chandrabhan Dhabi, the husband, was arrested on February 26, his wife Poonam was at large since then but got arrested yesterday (Sunday)," the spokesperson said.

During the initial inquiry, Chandrabhan had told the police that Yadav and his wife were in a relationship because of which he had decided to kill the man, according to officials.

The couple had intoxicated Yadav and then strangled him to death at his residence before fleeing the house in February. The body was found by the landlord who had then alerted the police, the officials said.

The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 328 (causing hurt with poison) at the Phase-2 police station, and the woman has also been sent to jail, the police added.

