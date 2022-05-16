Maintain status-quo on temple festival: HC

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the authorities concerned to maintain status-quo in respect of reciting Prabandhams during the Mahotsavam festival at Sri Devarajaswami Temple in Kancheepuram.

In view of the urgency of the matter, Justice S M Subramaniam passed the interim order at a special sitting at the High Court, today, as the HC is on summer vacation now.

The writ petition from S Narayanan of Little Kanchipuram, a member of the 'Vadakalai' Vaishnavite sect, challenged a notice issued by assistant commissioner/executive trustee of the temple in the wee hours of May 14, which permitted the persons belonging to 'Thenkalai' alone to recite their prabandhams and take part in the rituals/ceremonies of the ongoing temple Brahmotsavam festival.

Umpteen number of cases, including contempt applications, had been filed over the 'Vadakalai-Thenkalai' issue and some of them are still pending before the High Court.

Following requests from the contesting parties, the judge adjourned the matter till tomorrow (May 17). ''Till such time, the parties are directed to maintain status- quo prevailing prior to the passing of the impugned May 14 order,'' the judge said.

Petitioner contended that the conduct of the AC/ET in showing a parity towards the Thenkalai sect, spoke volumes of his malafides, that too in the light of the notice issued during Brahmotsavam and in the wee hours, knowing fully well that it will cause grave and irreparable hardship to the other sect. This will also amount to creating a rift between various parties associated with the temple during the festival which has worldwide popularity. No show cause notice was issued nor were any other principles of natural justice followed.

