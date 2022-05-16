Indore building blaze: Work on to file charge sheet against accused within fortnight, says top cop

Police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh are working at full pace to file a charge sheet against a jilted lover who allegedly set a scooter on fire, triggering a blaze that ended up ravaging a three-storey building and killing seven people, a senior official said on Monday.

He also said his department was aware of the challenge of proving that the man, identified as Shubham Dixit alias Sanjay, killed seven people intentionally.

''Work is in full swing to charge sheet Shubham Dixit aka Sanjay. We want to put up a challan against him within a fortnight,'' Police Commissioner of Harinarayan Chari Mishra told PTI.

Queried that legal experts feel the prosecution has a tough task to prove in court that Dixit intentionally killed seven people, Mishra said, ''We are very well aware of this challenge. We have clinching evidence against the accused.” Dixit is accused of setting on fire the scooter of a 22-year-old woman in the parking area of Swarn Bagh building in the intervening night of May 6 and 7 after she spurned his marriage offer.

The fire, which engulfed the three-storey building, ended up killing seven people and injuring nine, though the woman herself had a miraculous escape.

Dixit, who was held on May 8, has been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 436 (committing mischief by fire knowing it is likely to cause destruction of a building used as a human dwelling ).

