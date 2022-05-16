Left Menu

Faridabad: CBI inspector, two others held in assault case

Police here arrested a CBI inspector and his two brother-in-laws for a scuffle with a policeman and assaulting a security guard in a residential society.The accused were produced in a city court, which sent them to judicial custody, said police.According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night around 10.30 pm.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 16-05-2022 20:41 IST
Faridabad: CBI inspector, two others held in assault case
They got information that three men and two women were drinking and rioting in Sector 87 Royal Hills Society. On being stopped, they assaulted the security guard.

The accused were produced in a city court, which sent them to judicial custody, said police.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night around 10.30 pm. They got information that three men and two women were drinking and rioting in Sector 87 Royal Hills Society. On being stopped, they assaulted the security guard.

When Sub-Inspector Krishan Kumar reached the spot, the accused and the two women were found fighting with the security guard.

They also scuffled with a policeman. After this, on the complaint of SI Kumar, an FIR was registered and the three men arrested from the spot.

The arrested were identified as Dhananjay, a resident of Sector 87 Royal Hills Society; Virendra, alias Vicky, a resident of Sector 15, Faridabad; and Ashish, a resident of Akhtiyarpur Khurja village in UP’s Bulandshahr.

Ashish told police that he is an inspector with the CBI and posted in Delhi.

