Kiara Advani not a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', confirms actor's spokesperson
If you're waiting to see Kiara Advani opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', then you have to wait a little longer.
If you're waiting to see Kiara Advani opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', then you have to wait a little longer. On Monday, Kiara's spokesperson has denied the rumours that the actor has been roped in to share the screen space with Prabhas in the film.
"In the wake of recent reports and speculations about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film starring Prabhas, Kiara Advani's spokesperson would like to clear the air about the matter. Kiara has not been approached for the film nor has there been any conversation about the same. In case of any update, we would officially announce and inform everyone. Hence, kindly request everyone to refrain from indulging in the rumours," the spokesperson informed. Meanwhile, Kiara is currently busy promoting her film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is set to hit the theatres on May 20. (ANI)
