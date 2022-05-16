Left Menu

Dispute over Sankissa mound to be settled through talks: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said on Monday that the dispute between Hindus and Buddhists over a mound at Sankissa here will soon be resolved amicably through talks. Hindus claim it to be a temple of Visari Devi.

PTI | Farrukhabad | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said on Monday that the dispute between Hindus and Buddhists over a mound at Sankissa here will soon be resolved amicably through talks. The minister reached the stupa at Sankissa on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and said he will make every effort to settle the dispute over a mound located there with mutual consent.

''Efforts will be made to settle the dispute with the consent of both parties by holding a meeting with the local public and public representatives,'' he said.

Minister Jaiveer Singh worshipped at the stupa of Lord Buddha on the occasion.

Sankissa located in Farrukhabad is famous as a Buddhist pilgrimage site.

There is an ongoing dispute between Hindus and Buddhists over a mound located in the complex. Hindus claim it to be a temple of Visari Devi. A small temple of Visari Devi is also situated on the mound.

There are frequent fights between Hindus and Buddhists over the ownership of the mound.

Last year, people allegedly from the Buddhist side even demolished the temple but the administration restored it to maintain status quo as the matter is pending in the court.

