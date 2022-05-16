Left Menu

Stop making provocative remarks: priests' body to Hindu, Muslim groups

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A body of temple priests has urged Hindu and Muslim groups not to give provocative statements, saying it would adversely hit the tourism sector in Mathura and Varanasi.

''After spoiling the atmosphere in Varanasi and Mathura, not only ‘Tirath Purohits’ (priests) will suffer but traders and people engaged directly or indirectly in the tourist industry would also suffer,'' Mahesh Pathak, national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Tirath Purohit Mahasabha, said while talking to reporters here. He said already the economy of both cities have been hit badly by the covid pandemic. He condemned alleged provocative statements by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

According to the priest body head, Hindus are also not lagging behind in making such statement. As their statements may spoil the atmosphere, these should be stopped, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

