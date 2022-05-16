Anurag Thakur to lead Indian delegation at star-studded Cannes Red Carpet

By Payal Mehta With only a few hours left for Cannes Film Festival to begin, Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is all set to grace the red carpet at the prestigious event.

On the opening day of Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Tuesday, a slew of Indian stars including AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, and R Madhavan will walk the red carpet as part of the Indian delegation. Shekhar Kapur, Ricky Kej, Prasoon Joshi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and folk singer Mame Khan will also mark their presence. Anurag Thakur is also set to participate in the Opening Night festivities of Marche Du Film at the Majestic Beach.

Actor Akshay Kumar was supposed to attend the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 and decided to skip the event. India has been named the 'country of honour' for 'Marche du Film' this year. This particular honour has come at a time when India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the year 2022 also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France. (ANI)

