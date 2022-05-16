Left Menu

Buddha Purnima celebrated in Bengal

Resolve to shun violence.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 23:55 IST
Buddha Purnima was celebrated in West Bengal on Monday with usual solemnity as monks prayed for peace and harmony.

The festival, which marks the birthday of Gautama Buddha, holds special significance in both Nepal and India as he was born in Nepal's Lumbini and attained salvation in India's Kushinagar.

In Kolkata's 130-year-old Mahabodhi Society and various other monasteries in north Bengal, monks recited hymns and lit lamps praying for peace and harmony.

The day was also observed in Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, as monks offered prayers in the presence of hundreds of devotees.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Buddha Purnima, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted, ''Buddha message of love, truth, non-violence, peace and service to humanity to the world is eternally relevant. Resolve to shun violence. If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path – Gautam Buddha.'' Urging everyone to abide by the path of peace, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a Twitter post, ''Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. May the teachings of Lord Buddha inspire us to follow the paths of peace, non-violence, unity and love for all.'' PTI SUS SCH ACD ACD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

