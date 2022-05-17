Entertainment News Roundup: Amber Heard says she feared she would not survive Johnny Depp marriage; Britney Spears announces miscarriage of her 'miracle baby' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Residents of Ukraine's Kalush in "seventh heaven" after home band wins Eurovision

Residents of Kalush said on Sunday they were in "seventh heaven," jumping and rejoicing after a band from the western Ukrainian city won the Eurovision Song Contest over the weekend.

The Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision with their entry "Stefania" , surfing a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president.

Amber Heard says she feared she would not survive Johnny Depp marriage

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard told jurors in a defamation case on Monday that she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016 because she worried she would not survive physical abuse by him. Under questioning by her attorneys, Heard said she took the step after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star threw a cellphone that hit her in the face. The incident made her realize the marriage was "falling apart" despite her attempts to repair it, she said.

Britney Spears announces miscarriage of her 'miracle baby'

Singer Britney Spears on Saturday posted on her Instagram about the death of her 'miracle baby,' about a month after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Sam Asghari. Spears said she was going through a devastating time and perhaps she should have waited to announce her pregnancy.

Box Office: 'Doctor Strange 2' Rules Again as 'Firestarter' Flames Out

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is again the No. 1 movie at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the latest installment in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe has collected $61 million from 4,534 North American theaters. Ticket sales were down 67% from its opening weekend, marking a steeper drop off compared to recent Marvel movies like "Eternals" (which declined 61% in its second weekend) and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (which declined 52% in its second weekend). However, that sizable decline is not surprising since "Doctor Strange 2" is coming off the 11th biggest opening weekend in history with $187 million. After 10 days on the big screen, the standalone superhero adventure has grossed a strong $291 million in North America.

'Rust' producer says movie will be completed - Hollywood Reporter

A producer of the movie "Rust," whose set saw the fatal accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year, said the movie will be completed, the Hollywood Reporter reported on Monday. Hutchins was killed https://reut.rs/3PoJbwM in October when a revolver that actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with during filming in New Mexico fired a live round that hit her and movie director Joel Souza. Souza was wounded but survived.

Cannes Film Festival kicks into full swing for 75th anniversary

The Cannes Film Festival is gearing up for a bumper 75th anniversary edition with a selection of big Hollywood names, buzzy newcomers and previous Palme d'Or winners – a splashy return even as the conflict in Ukraine looms over festivities. "I honestly think this is one of the best Cannes line-ups in years," said Scott Roxborough, European bureau chief for The Hollywood Reporter.

