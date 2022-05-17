Several explosions heard in Ukrainian city Lviv -Reuters witness
A series of explosions struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday, a Reuters witness said.
There was no word on casualties following the explosions, which occurred just before 1 a.m. Some reports said about eight to 10 blasts occurred in quick succession.
