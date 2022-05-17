Left Menu

Mike Tyson joins thriller 'Black Flies'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-05-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 10:56 IST
Mike Tyson joins thriller 'Black Flies'
Mike Tyson (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has booked his next acting job in ''Black Flies'', a thriller drama based on Shannon Burke's novel of the same name.

Tyson's previous film credits include ''The Hangover'' franchise, in which he most famously played a fictionalized version of himself, and ''Ip Man 3''.

He will play the men's superior officer in the movie, to be directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire.

Tyson, who will next be seen in the pan India film ''Liger'', joins previously announced cast members Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan in the project which revolves around lifesaving paramedics and the toll the job takes on them.

Sheridan will essay the role of an idealistic young man who is prepping for medical school and gets a street-side view of things when he drives an ambulance alongside a grizzled veteran (Penn) who is considered to be one of the city's best emergency medics.

Burke, Ben Mac Brown, and Ryan King wrote the script for ''Black Flies''.

The film is being produced under the Sculptor Media banner alongside Force Majeure, James Masciello's creative producing arm, and Projected Picture Works.

Shooting is underway in New York City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022