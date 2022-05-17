Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal's New York birthday celebration with wife Katrina and friends, pics inside

Actor Vicky Kaushal, became a year older on May 16. A day after his birthday the actor uploaded some loveliest pictures and a video of the birthday bash, on Tuesday, on his social media account.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 13:17 IST
Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vicky Kaushal, became a year older on May 16. A day after his birthday the actor uploaded some loveliest pictures and a video of the birthday bash, on Tuesday, on his social media account. The 'Raazi' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a set of pictures of the party including a short video, in which Katrina Kaif, his ladylove, is seen singing Happy Birthday song for him. Sharing the snaps Vicky wrote, "Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart's filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!!"

The first photo in his birthday album showed the birthday boy striking a pose for the camera. The actor looked great in a blue tee and pant combo while relaxing. The actor's ladylove Katrina sat by his side, singing Happy Birthday as he cut his birthday cake in the video that followed.

The third shot in the album showed the terrace decorations, which included Happy Birthday balloons in the centre. The newlywed couple posed with their friends in the last snap, and their smiling faces said it all...

Fans and admirers poured in their love, as the comment area was all full of heart emoticons and birthday wishes, including actors Richa Chadha, Shibani Dandekar and more. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently visited Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Indian cuisine restaurant 'Sona' in New York City, where they are presently vacationing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

