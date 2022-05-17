Anubhav Sinha's untitled production to release in August

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 16:36 IST
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Tuesday announced that his next home production film will hit the cinema halls on August 19.

The yet-untitled film is helmed by Anubhav Sinha's wife Ratnaa Sinha, who made her directorial debut with 2017 movie ''Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana'', starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda.

Described as a coming-of-age story, the upcoming film stars Preet Kammani of ''Maska'' fame along with Eisha Singh, Kavya Thapar and Manoj Pahwa, the makers said in a press release. Ratnaa Sinha said she is looking forward to the release of her sophomore directorial.

''I am so grateful for the love that the audience gave me for my first film. It encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and attempt a film that's unusual for me. ''It's a sweet and comforting story that makes an important point. I enjoyed every bit of shooting this film and can't wait for the world to watch it,'' she said. The movie is backed by Anubhav Sinha under his production house Benaras Mediaworks along with Zee Studios.

