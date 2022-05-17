Entertainment News Roundup: Residents of Ukraine's Kalush in "seventh heaven" after home band wins Eurovision; Johnny Depp's lawyers to resume questioning of an ex-wife in defamation fight and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Residents of Ukraine's Kalush in "seventh heaven" after home band wins Eurovision

Residents of Kalush said on Sunday they were in "seventh heaven," jumping and rejoicing after a band from the western Ukrainian city won the Eurovision Song Contest over the weekend.

The Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision with their entry "Stefania" , surfing a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president.

Johnny Depp's lawyers to resume questioning of an ex-wife in defamation fight

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard will face more questioning on Tuesday from attorneys for her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, the Hollywood star she has accused of physical and emotional abuse before and during their brief marriage. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard, 36, has countersued for $100 million, arguing that Depp smeared her by calling her a liar.

'Stefania Express': Ukraine cheers war-time Eurovision victory

Proud Ukrainians reveled in their Eurovision Song Contest victory on Sunday, renaming a train route in its honor as they hoped for victory in their grinding war with Russia. Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra triumphed in Italy on Saturday with their entry "Stefania" , a song fusing rap with traditional folk music that was a tribute to band frontman Oleh Psiuk's mother.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra feted on return home after Eurovision win

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra returned to their homeland on Monday after an emotional Eurovision Song Contest victory, greeted at the border with Poland by servicemen and women whose cause the band had championed in Turin. Frontman Oleh Psiuk was presented with a bouquet of yellow and blue flowers - the colors of Ukraine's flag - and reunited with his girlfriend before he and his band launched into an impromptu version of "Stefania," their winning song.

'Downton Abbey' returns with a silent movie and a trip to France

Twelve years since it first premiered, television hit "Downton Abbey" is back with a second stand-alone film about the fictitious Crawley family and their servants running a sprawling English country estate in the early 20th century. Set in 1928, "Downton Abbey: A New Era", released in U.S. cinemas on Friday, sees a film crew arrive at Downton as well as some family members travel to the French Riviera.

Box Office: 'Doctor Strange 2' Rules Again as 'Firestarter' Flames Out

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is again the No. 1 movie at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the latest installment in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe has collected $61 million from 4,534 North American theaters. Ticket sales were down 67% from its opening weekend, marking a steeper drop off compared to recent Marvel movies like "Eternals" (which declined 61% in its second weekend) and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (which declined 52% in its second weekend). However, that sizable decline is not surprising since "Doctor Strange 2" is coming off the 11th biggest opening weekend in history with $187 million. After 10 days on the big screen, the standalone superhero adventure has grossed a strong $291 million in North America.

'Rust' producer says movie will be completed - Hollywood Reporter

A producer of the movie "Rust," whose set saw the fatal accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year, said the movie will be completed, the Hollywood Reporter reported on Monday. Hutchins was killed https://reut.rs/3PoJbwM in October when a revolver that actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with during filming in New Mexico fired a live round that hit her and movie director Joel Souza. Souza was wounded but survived.

Cannes Film Festival kicks into full swing for 75th anniversary

The Cannes Film Festival is gearing up for a bumper 75th-anniversary edition with a selection of big Hollywood names, buzzy newcomers and previous Palme d'Or winners – a splashy return even as the conflict in Ukraine looms over festivities. "I honestly think this is one of the best Cannes line-ups in years," said Scott Roxborough, European bureau chief for The Hollywood Reporter.

