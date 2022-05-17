Deepika Padukone opts for Sabyasachi Mukherjee dress for Cannes photocall

Deepika Padukone looked wore a Sabyasachi outfit to pose for the shutterbugs during a jury photocall at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The actor, who serves as a jury member for 75th edition of the film gala, turned up for the photocall in a beige and green outfit and jewellery from Sabyasachi’s resort series collection ''Tropic of Calcutta''.

Padukone wore a Mysore silk shirt with a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora inspired by company paintings with Sabyasachi monogram buttons and pleated wool green trousers, read a note posted on Sabyasachi's official Instagram handle.

She paired the dress with the Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace that was crafted with extensively sourced multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds. During the photocall, Padukone posed happily for the camerapersons alongside fellow jury members French actor Vincent Lindon, English actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, American filmmaker Jeff Nichols and Norwegian director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway.

As part of the eight member jury, Padukone, best known for her films ''Piku'', ''Padmaavat'' and ''Gehraiyaan'', will help in selecting the winner for the coveted Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony on May 28.

Those from India who have been a part of Cannes jury include the late Mrinal Sen (1982), director Mira Nair (1990), author Arundhati Roy (2000), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2003), Nandita Das (2005), Sharmila Tagore (2009), Shekhar Kapur (2010) and Vidya Balan (2013).

Delhi-based filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s documentary “All That Breathes” and Pratham Khurana’s short film in Le Cinef (a competition for film schools) are India’s only cinematic representation at the main festival.

Sen’s Sundance World Cinema Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary premieres in the ‘Special Screening’ segment of the gala. India is also the official country of honour at the Marche du Cannes (Cannes Film Market). Besides, the festival will showcase a restored version of Satyajit Ray’s “Pratidwandi”.

