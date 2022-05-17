Rapper Naezy comes out with new track 'Hifzo Aman'

Rapper and hip-hop artist Naezy has released his new song ''Hifzo Aman'' with the aim to bring focus on girl child education.

Naezy is best known for creating the song ''Mere gully mein'' with fellow rapper Divine. The song later featured in Zoya Akhtar's critically-acclaimed 2019 movie ''Gully Boy''.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Naved Sheikh, said the cause of girl child education and empowerment is one that is very close to his heart.

''I want to use my voice to spread awareness. The cause of the girl child is very close to my heart. I hope to empower girls and change society’s mindset for the better.

''It’s a sad reality that even today, daughters are looked upon as a burden and their education is not considered important. We have to realise that when they progress, we all progress,'' Naezy said in a statement.

The rapper further said the song's title 'Hifzo Aman' is a Urdu phrase which refers to care, guardianship, maintaining peace and tranquillity.

