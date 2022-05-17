Deepika Padukone slays in Sabyasachi's outfit at Cannes 2022

Actor Deepika Padukone is giving major fashion goals at Cannes Film Festival 2022. After slaying in Louis Vuitton mini dress and boots, Deepika, on Tuesday, turned heads in a Sabyasachi outfit.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 'Piku' star dropped a string of images in which she is sporting a shirt with tropical prints, which she paired with emerald green pants, a printed scarf on her head and a statement neckpiece - all designed by Sabyasachi. Deepika Padukone looks mesmerising in Sabyasachi's attire.

Sharing more details about Deepika's look, Sabyasachi took to Instagram and wrote, "She (Deepika) wears clothing and high jewellery from Sabyasachi's Tropic of Calcutta collection--the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update. Featuring a printed Mysore silk shirt with a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora inspired by Company paintings made by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, with Sabyasachi monogram buttons and pleated wool trousers. Paired with the Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace that has been crafted with extensively sourced multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds. And accessorised with the Bengal Trophy belt by Sabyasachi Accessories." Deepika is currently on jury duty at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

