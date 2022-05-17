Macron tells Zelenskiy: French arms deliveries to Ukraine will intensify

French President Emmanuel Macron told his Ukrainian counterpart on Tuesday that French arms deliveries to Ukraine would intensify in coming days and said France was ready to respond to additional demands for help, the Elysee said.

In a phonecall with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Macron also said Ukraine's European Union application would be examined by EU members at a summit in June and he repeated an idea about creating a new "political community" outside the EU to make it easier to integrate Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)