AR Rahman's first directorial film premiering at Cannes, says great honour to be at festival

Cannes Film Festival 2022 holds a special place in Music maestro AR Rahman's heart as his directorial debut 'Le Musk' will have a world premiere in Cannes XR, Marche Du Films.

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 17-05-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 23:14 IST
AR Rahman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Rahman also walked the red carpet on Tuesday, representing the Indian delegation led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. Excited to be at Cannes Film Festival, Rahman told ANI," It's is a great honour to be here. I also have my first directorial film which is premiering at Cannes XR. We all are excited."

Earlier in the day, the 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from Cannes Film Market's Cannes XR program, where people are seen enjoying the cinematic sensory experience at the event. "#LeMuskthecinematicsensoryexperience," he captioned the post.

In another post, he expressed gratitude to his 'Le Musk' team. "My amazing Lemusk army ..really grateful to my faithful team , who believed in my vision and gave their precious time to work on this project! @festivaldecannes @_akt_ @srghvn @hashimzain @kdoucette10," Rahman wrote, adding a picture with his team.

'Le Musk' is a 36 minute VR film which stars Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in pivotal roles. Other Indian films including R. Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' and Biswajeet Bora's 'Boomba Ride' among others wil also be screened at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. India has been named a "country of honour" at Cannes this year. (ANI)

