First trailer for 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' unveiled, series to premiere in August

The first trailer for Marvel's upcoming series 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' has been unveiled today and it is absolutely intense and hilarious. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

The almost 2-minute long trailer of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' features Mark Ruffalo reprising his MCU Bruce Banner, aka Hulk role. The upcoming series follows Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Gao is the head writer of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth. The nine-episode Marvel series will premiere on August 17 on Disney Plus. (ANI)

