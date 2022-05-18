Left Menu

First trailer for 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' unveiled, series to premiere in August

The first trailer for Marvel's upcoming series 'She-Hulk

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022 07:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 07:59 IST
First trailer for 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' unveiled, series to premiere in August
A still from the teaser of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The first trailer for Marvel's upcoming series 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' has been unveiled today and it is absolutely intense and hilarious. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

The almost 2-minute long trailer of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' features Mark Ruffalo reprising his MCU Bruce Banner, aka Hulk role. The upcoming series follows Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Gao is the head writer of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth. The nine-episode Marvel series will premiere on August 17 on Disney Plus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022