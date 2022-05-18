Left Menu

Disney Plus sets August premiere for 'She-Hulk'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-05-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 09:46 IST
Comedy series ''She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'' will start streaming on Disney Plus from August 17.

According to Deadline, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made the announcement at the Disney's Upfront event on Tuesday.

The streaming platform also dropped the trailer of the upcoming series, starring Tatiana Maslany in the title role, on its official Twitter page.

''She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming August 17 on #DisneyPlus,'' they captioned the post.

Maslany stars as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

The series will also feature Marvel characters including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

''She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'' is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao attached as head writer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

