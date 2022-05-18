Left Menu

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford board new 'Yellowstone' prequel '1932'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-05-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 10:29 IST
Veteran stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford have joined the cast of ''1932'', a Paramount Plus series.

The upcoming show is set as a prequel in the universe of the critically-acclaimed series ''Yellowstone'', starring Kevin Costner in the lead.

According to Variety, ''1932'' comes from Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of ''Yellowstone'' and creator of its prequel ''1883''.

The series will follow the Dutton family in the titular year, a time of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and westward expansion.

It is billed as a follow-up to ''1883'', which told the story of the Dutton family as they made their way to Montana to found what would become the Yellowstone Ranch in the parent series.

Sheridan is attached to executive produce the show along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

''1932'' will arrive on Paramount Plus in December.

The project falls under Sheridan's expansive overall deal with Paramount Pictures, the studio.

