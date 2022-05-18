Boruto Chapter 70: Eida rejects Shikamaru (Amado will be kidnapped!)

We are closer to the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70. The spoilers for chapter 70 are out. The upcoming installment will show how Boruto and his friends will react to the threat that is facing Konoha villagers.

Boruto 70 is titled "From the bottom of my heart", where Konoha is in a risky state.

Earlier, Eida decided to help Code take down the Konoha Village. However, the recently released Boruto Chapter 69 finally revealed why Eida is aiding Code on his mission. Actually, Eida likes Kawaki, and she cooperates with Code to get aid from him. She expresses her feeling directly to Kawaki. On the other hand, Mitsuki teases Sarada by provoking Sarada's interest in Boruto.

Code began to force Amado to open his power controller, however, Boruto, and Sasuke immediately rushed to the battlefield to help Shikamaru.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70, Boruto and Kawaki can meet Eida and Code. The chapter might also show Code still hasn't released the controller.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70, Eida finally refuses Shikamaru Nara's offer and Amoda will be kidnapped. Amado will be brought from the base to Konoha's enemy territory. Besides, Free Limiter and Narutois also present in Konoha. As Eida loves Kawaki she does not wants to hurt him. Eida has acquired a special ability that defuses other power who tries to harm her. Besides, Eida has the power of Senrigan, able to perceive everything that is currently happening in the world and all that has happened in the past, up to the point she was born.

She will stay with Code as long as she wants to follow the order. Delta proved to be useful against Code. As of now, she is truly a strong asset for Konoha. But In front of Eida's ability, Delta crushed too easily.

Sasuke apologizes to Boruto for not taking proper care of the kids. He saw his student die. Sasuken asks Boruto to put on his headband, as it helps the kid. Boruto answers that it is his choice. If he wants to die, Kawaki is the only one whom he could give the responsibility.

Beside, Mitsuki and Sarada discuss to help Boruto. There could be tension arising in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70, as Naruto does not want to give up everything on Kawaki as everyone in Konoha is like his family.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70 is set to be released on May 19, 2022. Follow Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites to read the manga chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

