Perpetrators of grenade attack on liquor shop employees will be punished, says J-K LG

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 15:28 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The killing of a wine shop employee on Tuesday in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir has widely been condemned, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha wowing to punish the perpetrators of the attack.

A burqa-clad terrorist dropped a grenade inside the newly opened wine shop at Dewan Bagh in Baramulla town on Tuesday night, resulting in injuries to four employees of the liquor vendor. One of them, Ranjit Singh, later succumbed to injuries.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack at Dewan Bagh, Baramulla. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of Ranjit Singh. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Perpetrators of this heinous terror attack shall be punished," Sinha tweeted on Tuesday night.

The PDP also condoled the loss of life in the attack. "Our condolences go out to the family of Ranjit Singh who lost his life in the grenade attack at Baramulla. Thoughts and prayers are with those injured and we wish them a speedy recovery," a spokesman of the PDP tweeted.

Peoples Conference spokesman Adnan Ashraf Mir, while expressing sorrow over Singh's death, said establishments like wine shops can become soft targets for militants.

"Unfortunate loss of lives in Baramulla Wine shop attack. Wish those who eagerly pushed the opening of wine shops had been wiser. They should have known these shops will become soft targets. Especially when the security atmosphere is so fragile and the administration utterly clueless," Mir tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

