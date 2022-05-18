Woman raped by occultist, relative in UP

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an occultist and her relative here on the pretext of treating her headaches, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the night of May 13 under Mau police station area. One of the accused has been arrested, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Mau, Bhaskar Mishra said the woman had gone to the occultist, Rambabu alias Bengali Baba, along with her elder sister and a relative to seek treatment for her headaches.

The woman's relative asked her elder sister to wait while he took her to the banks of the Yamuna river on the pretext of getting her treated by the occultist. The woman's relative and the occultist then raped her, the SHO said.

The woman lodged a police complaint on Tuesday in connection with the incident and one of the accused was arrested late in the night, Mishra said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the second accused.

The woman has been sent for a medical examination, he said.

