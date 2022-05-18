Cop among two arrested for raping woman in UP

Two men, including a police constable, were arrested for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Constable Lakhndra, who was posted in Farrukhabad district, and his accomplice Amit. Both of them are residents of the same village as the victim, they said.

On April 20, the accused took the woman to a remote place outside their village and allegedly raped her, the police said.

The accused also threatened the woman not to disclose the incident to anyone. However, later she found out that a video clip of the incident was uploaded online and narrated her ordeal to her family members, they said.

The woman's family filed a police complaint on Monday. The two accused were arrested from Farrukhabad on Tuesday, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)