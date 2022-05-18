Anurag Thakur meets Shivani Pandya, Red International Film Festival MD, at Cannes 2022

Left Menu

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who is leading the Indian delegation at Cannes Film Festival, on Wednesday met Shivani Pandya, Managing Director at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Saudi Arabia.

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:28 IST
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur with Shivani Pandya, Managing Director at the Red Sea International Film Festival. (Image source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Information and Broadcasting Minister has a packed schedule on the second day of Cannes Film Festival. The minister is also scheduled to meet Jerome Paillard and Guillaume Esmiol, Executive Directors of The Marche Du Film, to explore further business partnerships with India.

The minister on Tuesday led the largest-ever Indian official delegation of eleven celebrities walking together on the inaugural event at Cannes Film Festival. Mame Khan became the first ever folk artist to open a Red Carpet for Indian contingent.

The festival is special this year for its celebration of Indian cinema's prowess as India is the first-ever official Country of Honour at Marche du Film. India is also a 'Country of Honour' at the Cannes Next, under which five new startups would be given an opportunity to pitch to the audio-visual Industry. (ANI)

