Dehradun: Woman brutally thrashed, given electric shocks at police station; hospitalised

A woman was hospitalized there after she was brutally beaten up and given electric shocks at a police station where she was taken for interrogation on suspicion of theft, according to her family members.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the Jogiwala police station. The police station in charge has been suspended, police officials said on Wednesday.

The woman, Manju, works as a domestic help at the house of Devendra Dhyani, a retired scientist, in the Mohkampur area. On May 14, there was a burglary at the house when Dhyani and his family had gone to Delhi to attend a wedding, they said.

Manju was brought to Jogiwala police station on Tuesday for interrogation in connection with the matter, they added.

Manju's husband, who accompanied her to the police station, alleged that police personnel at the station thrashed his wife with shoes and belts, gave her electric shocks, and abused her during the interrogation.

Later, the police personnel dropped Manju home and her family took her to a hospital. She is undergoing treatment at the Coronation Hospital, where doctors described her condition as serious.

Senior Superintendent of Police Janmejay Khanduri said Jogiwala police station in charge Dipak Gairola has been suspended in connection with the incident.

