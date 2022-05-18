Overlord Season 4’s Oishi Masayoshi-sung opening theme song is releasing in July

Japanese anime, Overlord Season 4 has been officially announced, and the season is currently under production. Recently, the official website for the TV anime adaptation of Kugane Maruyama's dark fantasy light novel series Overlord announced the names of the opening and ending theme song performers for its forthcoming fourth season.

The opening theme song "HOLLOW HUNGER" is performed by the two-member digital rock unit OxT, which includes vocalist Masayoshi Oishi and guitarist/composer Tom-H@ck. They previously performed the first season's opening theme "Clattanoia," the second season's opening theme "GO CRY GO," and the third season's ending theme "Silent Solitude." So they will provide a theme song for the anime for four consecutive seasons.

The opening theme song is set to be released on Japan on July 27. Their official website introduces the song as, "Oishi Masayoshi (vocal) sings with bewitching passion on this song with a Spanish-influenced sound."

Mayu Maeshima has sung the ending theme song "No Man's Dawn." She is the first vocalist of the contemporary creative unit MYTH & ROID. The song will also release in Japan on the same date.

The light Novel series-based Japanese anime, Overload is all about AinzOoal Gown (formally known as Momonga), who finds himself transported into a popular online game called YGGDRASIL when its servers shut down. Momonga begins exploring the world to figure out what has happened.

Overlord Season 4 has been scheduled to premiere in July 2022. The installment will cover light novel volumes 10, 11, and end on volume 12. The early release trailer gives a sneak peek at the storyline. A young man, with nothing left to lose decided to face the Sorcerer King. They have to be more capable fighters. The only way to oppose the Lich ruler of the Sorcerer Kingdom, AinzOoal Gown is to join hands with Theocracy. Watch the trailer below:

Source: Crunchyroll

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84: Battle between the Z-Fighters & Gas is close to finale!