Cannes: Deepika, Tamannaah, Urvashi, Pooja Hegde groove to Mame Khan's 'Ghoomar'

Indian celebrities are leaving no chance to spread colours of desi culture at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:45 IST
Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Mame Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Tamanaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, and Pooja Hegde turned heads with their impromptu dance on Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan's 'Ghoomar'. During the inauguration of the Indian pavilion at Cannes 2022, Mame Khan, who is part of the Indian contingent, broke into a beautiful song at everyone's request.

The moment became more captivating when Deepika, Pooja, Urvashi, and Tamannaah came in front and started dancing together to Mame Khan's soulful melody. In a video captured by ANI, Deepika, Tamannaah, Pooja, and Urvashi looked smitten by Mame Khan's voice.

The festival is special this year for India as it has been chosen 'Country of Honour'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

