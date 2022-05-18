Left Menu

Michelangelo ink drawing fetches 23 mln euros in Paris sale

An ink drawing of a nude man by Michelangelo sold for more than 23 million euros ($24.17 million)at auction in Paris on Wednesday, auction house Christie's said.

An ink drawing of a nude man by Michelangelo sold for more than 23 million euros ($24.17 million)at auction in Paris on Wednesday, auction house Christie's said. The work had been designated a French national treasure, which barred it from being exported from the country for 30 months. But the French government recently removed the designation, allowing the drawing to be offered without restriction to collectors anywhere in the world.

The drawing, 'A nude man (after Masaccio) and two figures behind him', is thought to be one of Michelangelo's early works, dating back to the late 15th century. The drawing, one of the few works of the Italian artist in private hands, was sold in 1907 in Paris and billed as a work of the school of Michelangelo. It was largely forgotten until 2019, when a Christie's specialist recognised it as one of Michelangelo's works.

The hammer came down at a price of 23,162,000 euros. ($1 = 0.9516 euros)

