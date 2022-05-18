Will HBO’s Avenue 5 Season 2 get a 2022 release date?

HBO's science-fiction comedy Avenue 5 was launched on January 19, 2020, and one month later, it was renewed for the second season.

After the renewal of Avenue 5 Season 2, executive vice president of HBO programming Amy Gravitt confirmed the creators are on track for Season 2. In August 2021, creator Armando Iannucci confirmed they are going to start filming soon. The series star Josh Gad posted a Gif of the first day of shooting in September 1. However, the principal photography was completed in November.

Avenue 5 Season 2 release date

Unfortunately, the release date for Avenue 5 Season 2 is yet to be announced. The production was delayed due to the pandemic. Director Armando Iannucci spoke last year about the impact the pandemic would have on the show's material:

"It's basically about people in isolation," the creator told The Hollywood Reporter about working on season 2 under lockdown. "So, we're just waiting to see what the mood might be as to how we pitch. Is it going to be bleak despair, or is it going to be very, very silly? Or maybe silly despair?"

Season 1, he clarified, was made "as silly as possible," but he said the writers would have to see what new reactions were drawn out in response to the last year. "It seems to have strangely becomea kind of documentary about present-day conditions," he said.

As the filming for Avenue 5 Season 2 is done, fans can expect the series to be released in anytime this year.

Avenue 5 Season 2 plot

The story is set 40 years in the future. Avenue 5 follows the captain and crew of a luxury space cruise ship as they navigate disgruntled passengers and unexpected events after experiencing technical difficulties onboard.

Avenue 5 Season 1 shows a cruise ship, which would go off course after the accidental death of its Chief Engineer, leading to a situation where its crew and passengers have to survive in the cruise itself with limited food and supplies until they would return to the earth and the crew of the Avenue 5 must struggle to maintain order and return the craft safely.

"It's basically about people in isolation. So, we're just waiting to see what the mood might be as to how we pitch. Is it going to be bleak despair, or is it going to be very, very silly? Or maybe silly despair? I don't know. We tried to make season one as silly as possible, but it seems to have strangely become a kind of documentary about present-day conditions," Iannucci said while sharing the plotline with THR.

Avenue 5 Season 2 cast

Though the cast list is not announced, we can expect the return of Hugh Laurie (as Ryan Clark), Zack Woods (Matt Spencer) Ethan Phillips (Spike Martin), Lenora Crichlow(Billie McEvoy), Rebecca Front (Karen Kelly), and Josh Gad (Herman Judd).

Currently, there is no official release date for Avenue 5 Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates!

Also Read: Russian Doll Season 3 renewal status & possibilities