Raj Guv, CM congratulate folk singer Mame Khan for walking Cannes red carpet

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday congratulated folk singer Mame Khan for walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Khan, the traditional Manganiyar singer from Rajasthan, became the first folk artiste to open the red carpet event for the Indian contingent at Cannes on Tuesday.

Mishra said Khan's achievement was a ''matter of pride for all'' while Gehlot termed it remarkable achievement for the rich tradition of folk music of Rajasthan.

''It is a matter of happiness that Rajasthani singer Mame Khan ji has become the first folk artist of India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival,'' Gehlot tweeted.

''This is a remarkable achievement for the rich tradition of folk music of Rajasthan. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Mama Khan ji,'' he added. Dressed in traditional attire, the 11-member Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday walked the red carpet at the inaugural of Cannes Film Festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)