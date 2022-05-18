Left Menu

Raj Guv, CM congratulate folk singer Mame Khan for walking Cannes red carpet

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:10 IST
Raj Guv, CM congratulate folk singer Mame Khan for walking Cannes red carpet
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday congratulated folk singer Mame Khan for walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Khan, the traditional Manganiyar singer from Rajasthan, became the first folk artiste to open the red carpet event for the Indian contingent at Cannes on Tuesday.

Mishra said Khan's achievement was a ''matter of pride for all'' while Gehlot termed it remarkable achievement for the rich tradition of folk music of Rajasthan.

''It is a matter of happiness that Rajasthani singer Mame Khan ji has become the first folk artist of India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival,'' Gehlot tweeted.

''This is a remarkable achievement for the rich tradition of folk music of Rajasthan. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Mama Khan ji,'' he added. Dressed in traditional attire, the 11-member Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday walked the red carpet at the inaugural of Cannes Film Festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022