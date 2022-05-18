Left Menu

No Maoists in Jhargram : Mamata

Jhargram WB, May 18 PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said people are trying to create panic in Jhargram district, where Maoists posters have surfaced in recent times, and claimed the district was free of Left ultras.Instructing the Jhargram district police to investigate the posters.Someone has been putting up handwritten posters claiming that it had been done by Maoists, Banerjee said at an administrative review meeting here.It is an attempt to create panic among the people by posting pictures of these posters in the social media.

PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:33 IST
No Maoists in Jhargram : Mamata
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Jhargram (WB), May 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said people are trying to create panic in Jhargram district, where Maoists posters have surfaced in recent times, and claimed the district was free of Left ultras.

Instructing the Jhargram district police to investigate the posters.

''Someone has been putting up handwritten posters claiming that it had been done by Maoists,'' Banerjee said at an administrative review meeting here.

''It is an attempt to create panic among the people by posting pictures of these posters in the social media. Keep an eye on the internet because there are good as well as bad people in it,'' she told the police. Recently posters with names of Maoists had appeared in several places in Jangalmahal, where left wing extremists were once active. Jhargram falls in the region.

The chief minister said that she had herself checked the authenticity of the posters and found that there was no truth in them. ''There has been a continuous campaign and I think it must be investigated''.

Jhargram Superintendent of Police Arijit Sinha said that eight people have been arrested in connection with the posters and investigation is on. Banerjee asked state chief secretary H K Dwivedi to talk to his Jharkhand counterpart and work out a strategy to protect the interstate borders. Jhargram borders Jharkhand and there has been a reported rise in the number of criminals entering Bengal from that state.

She also asked Director General of Police Manoj Malviya to set up a 'Winners' team comprising tribal women from Jhargram to prevent crime against women in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

