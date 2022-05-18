Elderly couple found dead
An elderly couple was found dead in their house on Wednesday in Shyam Nagar area here, police said.The couple was living alone in Vivek Vihar and probably died three days ago. Police reached the spot after neighbours complained of a stench emanating from their residence, they said.
An elderly couple was found dead in their house on Wednesday in Shyam Nagar area here, police said.
The couple was living alone in Vivek Vihar and probably died three days ago. Police reached the spot after neighbours complained of a stench emanating from their residence, they said. Prima facie, it is a natural death and exact cause of the death will be known after the post mortem, SHO Shyam Nagar Mohanlal Meena said. The deceased were identified as Satyapriya Nagar (90) and his wife Kirti Nagar (87).
The bodies have been kept at mortuary of Sawai Man Singh Hospital, he added.
