Kareena, Saif Ali Khan's sons are tiny bundles of cuteness

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh are tiny bundles of cuteness. On Wednesday, Saif's sister Saba took to her Instagram account and dropped an adorable picture of the tiny tots.

In the image, Taimur is seen trying to pick up his little brother. Sharing the moment, Saba wrote, "SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim..Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan.. Younger ones are always playing around !! That's why we have a protective older 'bhaijaan'."

Taimur and Jeh's image has left netizens in awe of their bond. "This pic set my mood right ,love u bebo for producing such beautiful kids," a social media user commented.

"So cute,"another one wrote. Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh. (ANI)

