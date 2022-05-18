Left Menu

Kareena, Saif Ali Khan's sons are tiny bundles of cuteness

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh are tiny bundles of cuteness.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:59 IST
Kareena, Saif Ali Khan's sons are tiny bundles of cuteness
Taimur and Jeh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh are tiny bundles of cuteness. On Wednesday, Saif's sister Saba took to her Instagram account and dropped an adorable picture of the tiny tots.

In the image, Taimur is seen trying to pick up his little brother. Sharing the moment, Saba wrote, "SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim..Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan.. Younger ones are always playing around !! That's why we have a protective older 'bhaijaan'."

Taimur and Jeh's image has left netizens in awe of their bond. "This pic set my mood right ,love u bebo for producing such beautiful kids," a social media user commented.

"So cute,"another one wrote. Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for young children; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for you...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022