Tom Cruise makes grand entry at Cannes for 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere

At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood star Tom Cruise and his 'Top Gun

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 19-05-2022 02:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 02:02 IST
Tom Cruise at Cannes 2022 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood star Tom Cruise and his 'Top Gun: Maverick' team made a grand entry for a high-octane premiere of the upcoming action flick. According to The Hollywood Reporter, their entry included eight fighter jets zooming above the event, expelling smoke in red and blue to match the colours of the French flag.

Cruise was destined to be the biggest draw for the event, however, even by the festival's own standards, the actor received the sort of rapturous reception that could only befit one of Hollywood's most successful and globally renowned stars. Earlier in the day, having taken part in a 'MasterClass Conversation' in the 1,000-seat Debussy Theatre, Cruise was gifted with another tribute before the screening, led by festival director Thierry Fremaux.

In honour of his long-running career at the centre of international pop culture Fremaux delivered remarks (in French) and introduced a 13-minute clip reel that showcased every entry on Cruise's filmography, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

