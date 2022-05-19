Left Menu

Grammy winner Lizzo's untitled documentary under work for HBO Max

An untitled documentary about Grammy-winning American rapper and songwriter Lizzo is officially in the works, and will be coming to HBO Max this fall.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 05:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 05:38 IST
Grammy winner Lizzo's untitled documentary under work for HBO Max
Lizzo (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An untitled documentary about Grammy-winning American rapper and songwriter Lizzo is officially in the works, and will be coming to HBO Max this fall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news was announced by her on Wednesday at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The forthcoming documentary will explore her humble beginnings to her history-making career in music and culture, as she balances the challenges of stardom. In a statement, Lizzo expressed her gratitude that she feels for being able to tell her story with the help of HBO Max, the outlet reported. "Growing up I never dreamed I'd get to experience all of the things I've accomplished in my life, and I'm just getting started," she said.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled documentary is just one of the many things that Lizzo has on the horizon for 2022. She is set to release Special on July 15, and will be going on a North American tour to support the album starting on September 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022