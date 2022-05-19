DC's 'Wonder Twins' film scrapped by Warner Bros
The planned 'Wonder Twins' live-action DC movie at HBO Max, which starred KJ Apa and Isabel May in the lead roles, is no longer going forward.
- Country:
- United States
The planned 'Wonder Twins' live-action DC movie at HBO Max, which starred KJ Apa and Isabel May in the lead roles, is no longer going forward. According to Variety, the news comes just over a month after the lead cast's announcement. It also arrives in the wake of the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger and Discovery boss David Zaslav's pledge to cut approximately USD 3 billion in costs at the newly merged company. 'Wonder Twins' reportedly carried a budget of USD 75 million.
'Wonder Twins' follows a pair of alien siblings named Zan and Jayna who hail from the planet Exxor, and have a pet space monkey named Gleek. The movie was first reported to being under development in February of this year. Warner Bros had hired Adam Sztykiel, who worked on the upcoming 'Black Adam', to write and direct 'Wonder Twins'.
Temple Hill's Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey were to produce the project. Production was supposed to begin this summer in Atlanta, as per Variety. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jayna
- Adam Sztykiel
- Wyck Godfrey
- Discovery
- Warner
- Marty Bowen
- Warner Bros
- HBO Max
- Atlanta
ALSO READ
We have to win every game from hereon to make it to finals: Warner on congested points table
Congested points table, but exciting for tournament, says DC's David Warner
IPL 2022: DC's Warner advises RCB's Kohli to 'stick to basics' to battle lean patch
IPL 2022: 122-run stand between Warner-Powell powers DC to 207/3 against SRH
David Warner now has most T20 half-centuries, surpasses Chris Gayle