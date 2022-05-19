Left Menu

Sylvester Stallone starrer series 'Tulsa King' to premiere in November

The premiere date of Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Sylvester Stallone starrer series 'Tulsa King' has been announced by Paramount Plus.

Sylvester Stallone in 'Tulsa King' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The premiere date of Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Sylvester Stallone starrer series 'Tulsa King' has been announced by Paramount Plus. According to Variety, the show will premiere on November 13 with two episodes. All remaining episodes will become available for streaming weekly on Sundays.

As per Deadline, 'Tulsa King', produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, will revolve around New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Stallone). After being released from prison after 25 years, he's unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. Realizing that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Dwight gradually builds a 'crew' from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. (ANI)

