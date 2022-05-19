Amid international disturbances, we need to build a nation capable of establishing peace across the globe: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the need for building a nation capable of establishing peace in the world, amid international disturbances and struggles.
He was virtually addressing a youth conclave organized here in Gujarat by Shri Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Karelibaug, Vadodara.
''Today we want to take an oath to establish a new India, we are working to do it...India, which has a new forward-looking identity while it maintains its age-old traditions," Modi said.
The PM also said that India has become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.
