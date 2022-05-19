Gajraj Rao, Divyenndu Sharma’s ‘Thai Massage’ to release in August
The film marks the first collaboration between Rao, best known for Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Lootcase, and Sharma of Mirzapur fame. In addition to Rao and Sharma, the movie also features Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.
- Country:
- India
Actors Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu Sharma-starrer “Thai Massage” will open in theatres countrywide on August 26, the producers announced on Thursday.
Written and directed by three-time national award winner Mangesh Hadawale, the movie is produced by Imtiaz Ali, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment, a press release from the makers read.
Billed as a family entertainer, ''Thai Massage'' is set in Ujjain and Thailand and presents the heartwarming tale of a traditional man (Rao) in the dusk of his life facing erectile dysfunction, the official synopsis of the film read. The film marks the first collaboration between Rao, best known for ''Badhaai Ho'', ''Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'' and ''Lootcase'', and Sharma of ''Mirzapur'' fame. In addition to Rao and Sharma, the movie also features Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
The wicket helped us, says Sandeep Sharma
Union Minister attends 'Bhasma Aarti' at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple
Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma main conspirator in 'cold-blooded murder' of businessman Mansukh Hiran: NIA tells HC
MP: Two killed in road accident in Ujjain
Sahin Waze paid Rs 45 lakhs to Pradeep Sharma to kill businessman Mansukh Hiren: NIA