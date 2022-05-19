Left Menu

Gajraj Rao, Divyenndu Sharma’s ‘Thai Massage’ to release in August

The film marks the first collaboration between Rao, best known for Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Lootcase, and Sharma of Mirzapur fame. In addition to Rao and Sharma, the movie also features Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 13:22 IST
Gajraj Rao, Divyenndu Sharma’s ‘Thai Massage’ to release in August
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu Sharma-starrer “Thai Massage” will open in theatres countrywide on August 26, the producers announced on Thursday.

Written and directed by three-time national award winner Mangesh Hadawale, the movie is produced by Imtiaz Ali, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment, a press release from the makers read.

Billed as a family entertainer, ''Thai Massage'' is set in Ujjain and Thailand and presents the heartwarming tale of a traditional man (Rao) in the dusk of his life facing erectile dysfunction, the official synopsis of the film read. The film marks the first collaboration between Rao, best known for ''Badhaai Ho'', ''Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'' and ''Lootcase'', and Sharma of ''Mirzapur'' fame. In addition to Rao and Sharma, the movie also features Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022