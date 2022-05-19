Applause Entertainment developing series on Mahatma Gandhi with Ramachandra Guha, Pratik Gandhi

A series on the life story of Mahatma Gandhi based on the books by noted historian Ramachandra Guha was announced by production banner Applause Entertainment on Thursday.

''Scam 1992'' star Pratik Gandhi will essay the role of the Father of the Nation in the multi-season series, which will be shot extensively across several Indian and international locations.

The Sameer Nair-led studio has acquired the rights of Guha's two of the most definitive books on Mahatma Gandhi -- ''Gandhi Before India'' and ''Gandhi - The Years that Changed the World''.

''From his earliest days to his actions in South Africa to the great struggle in India, the series will tell the lesser known stories of his life which played an important role in shaping young Gandhi into a Mahatma. ''It will also tell the stories of all his compatriots and contemporaries of the freedom movement, incredible personalities who, along with him, played an integral part in the shaping of what became free and modern India,'' reads the show's description.

Praising Guha for his work as a ''historian and storyteller par excellence'', Nair said the show will present the story of the ''birthing of modern India for a global audience''.

''We couldn't think of anyone better than the incredibly talented Pratik Gandhi to bring alive the Mahatma, and his philosophies of peace and love that shook the world. We believe that only a richly layered, multi season drama series will do real justice to Gandhi and to all the great personalities that embed the proud and illustrious history of India’s freedom struggle,” the producer said in a statement.

Guha said Mahatma Gandhi's work transformed the world and his legacy still sparks the most intense debates.

The historian said he is confident that the series will bring out the ''complex contours of Gandhi’s life'' as well as showcase the moral essence of his teachings to the viewers.

''His life was an epic journey, played out across three great countries: India, England and South Africa. He fought nobly for freedom, for inter-faith harmony, and for the rights of the underprivileged. Along the way he made many friends and not a few enemies too. ''I am delighted that my books on Gandhi are now being adapted for this ambitious and exciting series being produced by Applause Entertainment,'' Guha added.

Pratik Gandhi said he has always been a firm believer of Gandhian philosophy.

''Personally too, I strive to achieve and imbibe many of his qualities and teachings in my daily life. Moreover, playing the role of Mahatma is very close to my heart ever since my theatre days and now it is a huge honour to yet again essay the role of this legendary leader, on screen.

''I believe it’s a huge responsibility to essay this role with dignity, grace and conviction and I can’t wait to embark on this journey with Sameer Nair and his team at Applause,'' the actor, who was most recently seen in the Prime Video anthology ''Modern Love Mumbai'', said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)