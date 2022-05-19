Left Menu

ICRC begins registering hundreds of prisoners of war from Azovstal

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has begun registering hundreds of prisoners of war (POWs) from the besieged Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, it said on Thursday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-05-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 13:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has begun registering hundreds of prisoners of war (POWs) from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, it said on Thursday. The ICRC said in a statement that the operation to track fighters leaving the plant, including the wounded, began on Tuesday and was ongoing as of Thursday.

As part of the process, the ICRC records information from the individuals to keep track of those who have been captured. It added that it is not transporting the POWs to the places where they are held.

