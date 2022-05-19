Left Menu

Aryabhatta, Sundar Pichai are real heroes, their stories need to be told: R Madhavan at Cannes

Actor R Madhavan has hailed India's scientific and technological prowess at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 19-05-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 17:49 IST
Aryabhatta, Sundar Pichai are real heroes, their stories need to be told: R Madhavan at Cannes
R Madhavan (Image source: R Madhavan's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

By Payal Mehta Actor R Madhavan has hailed India's scientific and technological prowess at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

During a panel discussion, Madhavan on Thursday, said, "From Aryabhatta to Sundar Pichai, we have such extraordinary stories as far as science and technology is concerned. We're not making movies about them, they're an inspiration for youngsters around the world. They've bigger fans than actors." Madhavan also spoke about how young students from India have created different types of the Metaverse.

"You have these guys from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh that I've met who started this new Metaverse, who are into web 3.0... We're not making movies about such success stories," he added. Madhavan is in Cannes as a part of the Indian delegation led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. His movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is also set to have its premiere at the gala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022