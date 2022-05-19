Aryabhatta, Sundar Pichai are real heroes, their stories need to be told: R Madhavan at Cannes

By Payal Mehta Actor R Madhavan has hailed India's scientific and technological prowess at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

During a panel discussion, Madhavan on Thursday, said, "From Aryabhatta to Sundar Pichai, we have such extraordinary stories as far as science and technology is concerned. We're not making movies about them, they're an inspiration for youngsters around the world. They've bigger fans than actors." Madhavan also spoke about how young students from India have created different types of the Metaverse.

"You have these guys from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh that I've met who started this new Metaverse, who are into web 3.0... We're not making movies about such success stories," he added. Madhavan is in Cannes as a part of the Indian delegation led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. His movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is also set to have its premiere at the gala. (ANI)

