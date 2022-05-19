Left Menu

Second season of Imtiaz Ali's 'She' to start from June 17

Imtiaz Ali's crime thriller 'She' is making a comeback with the second season starting from June 17.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:48 IST
Poster of She (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Imtiaz Ali's crime thriller 'She' is making a comeback with the second season starting from June 17. Sharing the update, Netflix took to Instagram and posted, "Ladies and gentlemen... SHE! Bhumi is back in season 2 of SHE and we can't keep our excitement undercover."

Written and created by Imtiaz Ali, the seven episodes of season 2 are directed by Arif Ali. Season one of the crime thriller explored the duality in Bhumika's (played by Aaditi Pohankar) life as an undercover constable in the volatile underbelly of Mumbai. The thrill and danger empowered Bhumi like she herself had never imagined! And now with this new found liberation and confidence, she finds herself plunged right back into the dangers of the dark nights and dark alleys of Mumbai.

Excited about the second season, Aaditi said, "We're so excited to bring 'She' back. It's been a very special project, something that we've held close to our hearts for almost two years now. Personally, I relate a lot more to the characters that are dealing with their own vulnerabilities. It's wonderful to be able to express that on-screen. I think vulnerability makes you more relatable and makes the audience connect more deeply with your character." The crime thriller series also stars Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, amongst others in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

