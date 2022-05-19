Jordan's King restricts Prince Hamza's communications, residency, movements
Jordan's King Abdullah has decreed restrictions on the movements, place of residence and communications of his estranged half brother Prince Hamza, the royal court said in a statement on Thursday.
Hamza, a former heir to Jordan's throne who was placed under house arrest last year, was accused in April 2021 of trying to destabilise the monarchy in a foreign-inspired plot, but was spared punishment after pledging allegiance to the King.
